Swanton Man Seriously Injured In Swanton Township Accident

Swanton Twp – The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Toledo Post is currently investigating an injury crash that occurred on SR 64 West of Wilkins Rd in Swanton Township.

A 2004 GMC Envoy was westbound on SR 64 and traveled off of the right side of the roadway. The driver overcorrected and traveled off of the left side of the roadway before overturning.

The driver, Kandi Marie Gase 34YOA from Whitehouse, was ejected from the vehicle and suffered non-life threatening injuries from the crash. She was not wearing her seatbelt. She was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital by Lucas County EMS.

The passenger, Jerrid Vonseggern 29YOA from Swanton, was entrapped in the vehicle and freed by Whitehouse Fire and Rescue. He was wearing his seatbelt and suffered serious injuries from the crash. He was transported by Life Flight from the Whitehouse Fire Station to St. Vincent’s Hospital.

Alcohol is considered a factor in the crash and charges are pending the completion of the investigation.

The Highway Patrol was assisted on sceneby the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office, the Whitehouse Police Department, and Whitehouse Fire and Rescue.

