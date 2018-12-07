Swanton Woman Sentenced For Complicity To Commit Theft

A Swanton, Ohio woman was sentenced on December 6, 2018 in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court.

April J. Clark, age 31, previously pled guilty to Complicity to Commit Theft. According to Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman, on or about April 4, 2018, Ms. Clark aided another in committing a theft offense and inflicted physical harm on another.

Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Ms. Clark to two years of community control. He ordered Ms. Clark to serve 180 days in CCNO, suspending all but three weekends in jail; pay prosecution costs and court-appointed attorney fees; be assessed by dual diagnosis, successfully complete the program, and comply with all recommended treatment and aftercare; successfully complete the Cognitive Behavioral Therapy program of the Court or an equivalent program; not consume or possess alcohol or illegal drugs in her home or vehicle; not enter bars and/or taverns; and comply with a 10:00 p,m, to 6:00 a.m.curfew.

© 2018, Forrest Church. All rights reserved.