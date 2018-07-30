Swanton Woman Sentenced For Possession Of Cocaine

A Swanton woman was sentenced on July 25, 2018, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

Elizabeth Norman, 52, of 6250 E.. Winding Way, pleaded guilty to two counts of Possession of Cocaine. On January 14, 2018 and April 22, 2018, she possessed Cocaine.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Ms. Norman to 3 years of community control and ordered her to pay prosecution costs, stay out of bars/taverns, not possess or consume alcohol, have random weekly drug screens, successfully complete treatment and any recommended aftercare with Maumee Valley Guidance Center, and successfully complete treatment and any recommended aftercare with Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio. Failure to comply could result in Ms. Norman spending 11 months in prison.

