Swanton Woman Shot, Suspect In Custody

At approximately 12:00 PM on Saturday, January 26th, Swanton Police Department was requested by Toledo Police Department to check the welfare of an individual. TPD advised they had a male in custody claiming he may have harmed another individual at 219 Maddie St. An officer arrived at the residence and found an adult female inside with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. A female infant was also located unharmed inside the residence as well.

The adult victim was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment and the infant was taken into custody by protective services.

The suspect identified as Marcus Lamarr Marshall Penn, age 30 is currently in custody.

Information provided by Swanton Police Department

