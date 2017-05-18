Swanton’s Causer, Archbold’s Simon & Wauseon’s Eash Indicted

On May 15, 2017 the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney Scott A. Haselman.

~David A. Causer, age 60, of Swanton, Ohio was indicated on one count of Illegal Cultivation of Marijuana on or about August 26, 2016. He allegedly cultivated or engaged in the production of marijuana.

~Dalton C. Simon, age 33 of Archbold, Ohio was indicated on one count of Failure to Provide Notice of a Change in Address. On or about November 23, 2016 to February 16, 2017 he allegedly failed to provide written notice of his residence address change to the county sheriff within the required time period.

~David W. Eash, age 49, of Wauseon, Ohio was indicated on four counts of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated and one count of Failure to Stop After and Accident. On or about May 6, 2017 he allegedly failed to immediately stop his motor vehicle at the scene of an accident or collision and provide his name and address.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.