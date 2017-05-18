Swanton’s Whalen, Two Others, Indicted

On May 15, 2017 the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney Scott A. Haselman.

~Brandon K. Whalen, age 19, of Swanton, Ohio was indicted on three counts of Theft, six counts of Forgery, and one count of Criminal Damaging or Endangering. On or about February 28, 2017 to April 17, 2017 he allegedly stole two blank checks and forged them. He also allegedly caused a substantial risk of physical harm to the property of another.

~Miles S. Moll, age 25, of Cary, Illinois was indicated on one count of Failure to Comply With Order or Signal of Police Office and one count of Assault. On or about April 17, 2017 he allegedly caused physical harm to a police officer while the officer was in the performance of his official duties. He also allegedly failed to stop his motor vehicle after receiving a visual or audible signal from a police officer, allegedly causing substantial risk of serious harm to persons and property.

~Carolos Garcia-Ibarra, age 35, of Somers Point, NJ was indicted on one count of Possession of Cocaine. On or about March 26, 2017 he allegedly possessed Cocaine Hydrochloride.

Indictments have been issued from the Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office. It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.