Sylvia Dean (1930-2018)

Sylvia G. Dean, age 88, of Bryan, Ohio, died at 8:15 P.M. on Sunday, November 25, 2018, at Hillside Country Living near Bryan, Ohio, where she was a resident.

Mrs. Dean had worked at K & R Cleaners, which became Custom Cleaners, for many years and at Wendy’s for more than ten years. She was also a bartender for most of her adult life in various local area bars and was a member of Bryan Eagles, Aerie #2233, and Bryan AMVETS Post #54.

Sylvia loved to sing karaoke, enjoyed country music, reading, collecting knick-knacks, and shopping garage sales and loved to cook, especially for the family Sunday meal. Most of all, she loved being with her children and grandchildren, listening to them laugh. Sylvia G. Dean was born on June 9, 1930, in Paris, Kentucky, the daughter of Chester and Thena Rose (Minton) Gaines.

Survivors include her children, Don Okonski, of Tiffin, Ohio, Kathy (Jim) Stantz, of Nottingham, Maryland, Nina (Tom) Mraz, of Horse Cave, Kentucky, Tom (Sara Hartman) Dean, of Pioneer, Ohio, Scott (Kelli) Dean and Jackie Joe Dean, both of Bryan; eleven grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Tina Louise Hubert; two brothers, Jim and Gene Gaines; and five sisters, Willadean, Hazel, Mary, Bessie, and Nannie.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 30, 2018, from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. at the Eastland Baptist Church in Bryan. A memorial service celebrating Sylvia’s life will follow at 12:00 P.M. in the church with Pastor Jeff Sheldon officiating.

Memorials are requested to Community Health Professionals Home Health and Hospice Care.

