Teaney Gets Big Strikeout, Leads Lake County To 3-1 Win Over Fort Wayne

EASTLAKE, Ohio (AP) — Jonathan Teaney struck Aldemar Burgos out with the bases loaded to end the game, leading the Lake County Captains to a 3-1 win over the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Friday.

Lake County starter Jean Carlos Mejia (4-5) picked up the win after he allowed one run and five hits over seven innings. He also struck out seven and walked one. Tom Cosgrove (2-6) went 5 1/3 innings, allowing three runs and eight hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out six and walked one.

Fort Wayne started the scoring in the first inning. After leading off the inning with a single, Jeisson Rosario scored following singles by Olivier Basabe and Jack Suwinski.

After tying the game in the second, the Captains took the lead for good with two runs in the sixth inning. Will Benson and Todd Isaacs hit RBI doubles en route to the two-run lead.

Jose Vicente homered and doubled, scoring two runs in the win.

