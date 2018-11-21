Terrie Helton (1967-2018)

In loving memory of Terrie JoAnn Helton, 51, of Shelby Gap, Kentucky. On Oct. 14, 2017, Terrie lost her husband, Jeff Helton, to cancer. Terrie was born Jan. 15, 1967, in Bryan, Ohio, to Charles and Linda Wank. Terrie died Oct. 10, 2018, in Kentucky.
Services were at Marrowbone Missionary Baptist Church, Marrowbone, Kentucky.
Terrie has a sister, Brenda Wyse of Montpelier, Ohio. Terrie’s mom is Linda Wank of Bryan, Ohio. Terrie has two daughters, Jennifer and Shanda, in Kentucky, and several grandchildren.
