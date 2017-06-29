Terry Mendenhall (1939 – 2017)

Terry L. Mendenhall, age 77, of Delta, passed away early Wednesday morning June 28, 2017 at Defiance Inpatient Hospice.

He was born in Wabash, IN on July 17, 1939 to the late John W. Mendenhall and Bernice (Simpson) Mendenhall. Terry graduated from Macomber High School and on November 6, 1965 in Toledo he married Alice Morford, who survives. Terry was a Veteran having served during the Vietnam War with the U.S Army from 1962-1965.

He was employed 19 years with Kaiser Aluminum and Chemical and later 10 years for Campbell Soup before retiring. Terry was a loving person with a great personality. He is remembered as having a thousand jokes and always able to make people laugh. In his last few years it was a story of repetition with his jokes, but he still was able to make those around him gleam with laughter.

He will be greatly missed by his wife of 51 years, Alice; he is survived by his children, Pamela (Brad Hildreth) Lampson, Timothy (Cheryl) Mendenhall, Theodore (Marcy) Mendenhall and Karen (Joe Honeycutt) Vasvery; brother, Larry (Frankie) Mendenhall; sisters, Alma Bodi and Maxine (Jon) Surprise; 10 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

Friends will be received from 3:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Friday, June 30, 2017 at Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St Hwy 109 in Delta. A funeral service honoring Terry’s life will be held on Saturday, July 1, 2017 at 10:00 AM also at the funeral home with military rites performed by the Fulton County Honor Guard. Rev. Dr. Lorraine Niboro will be officiating. Interment will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park in Toledo. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to the Parkinson Foundation, 150 West South Boundary, PBM #202, Perrysburg, OH 43551 or The Kidney Foundation of Northwest Ohio, 3100 W. Central Ave., Suite 250, Toledo, Ohio 43606 in his name.

