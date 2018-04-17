Trump Hails Tax Law & Low Latino Jobless Rate

President Donald Trump is promoting the Republican tax law in Hialeah, Florida, highlighting improvements in Hispanic unemployment rates in the predominantly Latino Miami suburb.

Speaking a day before the personal income tax filing deadline, Trump says “This is the last time you’re going to fill out that long, complicated, horrible return.”

He says next year, once the tax law is fully implemented, filing a federal return will be “simple and easy to do.”

Trump says the country is “starting to really rock” with businesses coming back to the country and corporations facing fewer regulations.

He also praised his new national security adviser, John Bolton, for Friday’s air strikes in Syria. As the crowd applauded, he joked, “Are you giving him all the credit? You know that means the end of his job.”

© 2018, The Village Reporter and/or Associated Press (AP). All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.