Virginia Democrat Tim Kaine Re-Elected To Senate

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., left, speaks as he and 7th District Congressional candidate Abigail Spanberger appear at a rally in Richmond, Va., Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Virginia Democrat Tim Kaine has dispatched a die-hard supporter of President Donald Trump to win re-election to the U.S. Senate.

Kaine defeated Republican Corey Stewart on Tuesday.

The victory was widely expected as Kaine enjoyed large leads in most public polls and had a huge cash advantage.

Kaine is a former governor who was first elected to the Senate in 2012. He was Hillary Clinton’s running mate in 2016.

Stewart is a conservative provocateur best known for his outspoken support of Confederate imagery and hard-line views on immigration. He struggled to raise money and was ignored by national GOP groups.

 

