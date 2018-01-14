“The Village Reporter” Basketball Power Five Poll

The following is the ranking of the top five boys and girls basketball teams in Fulton/Williams County according to The Village Reporter sports department. Last week’s ranking are in parentheses beside this week’s.

Nate Calvin

The Village Reporter-Sports

Boys Basketball

(1) 1. Wauseon (12-0) Next Game: 1/19 @ Archbold

(2) 2. Archbold (9-2) Next Game: 1/19 vs Wauseon

(3) 3. Pettisville (11-1) Next Game: 1/18 vs Edon

(4) 4. Stryker (9-3) Next Game: 1/20 vs Tinora

(5) 5. Fayette (7-5) Next Game: 1/18 @ North Central

Girls Basketball

(1) 1. Archbold (10-1) Next Game: 1/16 vs Stryker

(2) 2. Delta (12-1) Next Game: 1/18 @ Patrick Henry

(3) 3. Stryker (11-2) Next Game: 1/16 @ Archbold

(4) 4. Bryan (7-4) Next Game: 1/18 vs Swanton

(5) 5. Swanton (7-4) Next Game: 1/16 @ Pettisville