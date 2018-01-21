“The Village Reporter” Basketball Power Five Poll

The following is the ranking of the top five boys and girls basketball teams in Fulton/Williams County according to The Village Reporter sports department. Last week’s ranking are in parentheses beside this week’s.
Nate Calvin
The Village Reporter-Sports
Boys Basketball
(1) 1. Wauseon (14-0) Next Game: 1/26 @ Bryan
(3) 2. Pettisville (13-1) Next Game: 1/26 @ Montpelier
(2) 3. Archbold (9-3) Next Game: 1/26 @ Patrick Henry
(4) 4. Stryker (9-4) Next Game: 1/26 vs Hilltop
(5) 5. Fayette (8-6) Next Game: 1/23 vs. Swanton
Girls Basketball
(1) 1. Archbold (12-1) Next Game: 1/23 @ Springfield
(2) 2. Delta (14-1) Next Game: 1/25 @ Liberty Center
(4) 3. Bryan (9-5) Next Game: 1/25 @ Wauseon
(3) 4. Stryker (11-3) Next Game: 1/25 @ Hilltop
(5) 5. Swanton (8-5) Next Game: 1/22 @ Defiance
