“The Village Reporter” Basketball Power Five Poll

The following is the ranking of the top five boys and girls basketball teams in Fulton/Williams County according to The Village Reporter sports department. Last week’s ranking are in parentheses beside this week’s.

Nate Calvin

The Village Reporter-Sports

Boys Basketball

(1) 1. Wauseon (14-0) Next Game: 1/26 @ Bryan

(3) 2. Pettisville (13-1) Next Game: 1/26 @ Montpelier

(2) 3. Archbold (9-3) Next Game: 1/26 @ Patrick Henry

(4) 4. Stryker (9-4) Next Game: 1/26 vs Hilltop

(5) 5. Fayette (8-6) Next Game: 1/23 vs. Swanton

Girls Basketball

(1) 1. Archbold (12-1) Next Game: 1/23 @ Springfield

(2) 2. Delta (14-1) Next Game: 1/25 @ Liberty Center

(4) 3. Bryan (9-5) Next Game: 1/25 @ Wauseon

(3) 4. Stryker (11-3) Next Game: 1/25 @ Hilltop

(5) 5. Swanton (8-5) Next Game: 1/22 @ Defiance