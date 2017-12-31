“The Village Reporter” Basketball Power Five Poll

The following is the ranking of the top five boys and girls basketball teams in Fulton/Williams County according to The Village Reporter sports department.

Nate Calvin

The Village Reporter-Sports

Boys Basketball

1. Wauseon (9-0) Next Game: 1/6 @ Sylvania Southview

2. Archbold (5-2) Next Game: 1/2 @ Napoleon

3. Pettisville (7-1) Next Game: 1/6 @ North Central

4. Stryker (6-1) Next Game: 1/4 vs. Fayette

5. Fayette (6-3) Next Game: 1/4 @ Fayette

Girls Basketball

1. Archbold (9-1) Next Game: 1/9 @ Holgate

2. Stryker (9-1) Next Game: 1/5 @ Fayette

3. Delta (9-0) Next Game: 1/5 @ Swanton

4. Bryan (5-4) Next Game: 1/5 @ Liberty Center

5. Pettisville (5-4) Next Game: 1/2 @ Wauseon