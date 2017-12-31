“The Village Reporter” Basketball Power Five Poll

The following is the ranking of the top five boys and girls basketball teams in Fulton/Williams County according to The Village Reporter sports department.
Nate Calvin
The Village Reporter-Sports
Boys Basketball
1. Wauseon (9-0) Next Game: 1/6 @ Sylvania Southview
2. Archbold (5-2) Next Game: 1/2 @ Napoleon
3. Pettisville (7-1) Next Game: 1/6 @ North Central
4. Stryker (6-1) Next Game: 1/4 vs. Fayette
5. Fayette (6-3) Next Game: 1/4 @ Fayette
Girls Basketball
1. Archbold (9-1) Next Game: 1/9 @ Holgate
2. Stryker (9-1) Next Game: 1/5 @ Fayette
3. Delta (9-0) Next Game: 1/5 @ Swanton
4. Bryan (5-4) Next Game: 1/5 @ Liberty Center
5. Pettisville (5-4) Next Game: 1/2 @ Wauseon
