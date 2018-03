“The Village Reporter” Selects All-County Fulton & Williams County Sports Teams

The All-County Teams are selected by “The Village Reporter” Sports Department based on season statistics, postseason awards and recognition from area coaches.

Swimming & Diving

BOYS

Swimming & Diving

Fulton/Williams County

Will Jackson, Bryan-Senior

Jeremy Durdel, Bryan-Sophomore

Austin Schuette, Wauseon-Senior

Ryan Scherer, Wauseon-Junior

Tony Schweinhagen, Wauseon-Senior

GIRLS

Swimming & Diving

Fulton/Williams County

Meggie Voight, Bryan-Sophomore

Taylor Peters, Bryan-Sophomore

Brooke Schuette, Wauseon-Sophomore

Kennedy Nation, Wauseon-Sophomore

Sydney Darnell, Wauseon-Senior

Girls Basketball

Fulton County

Kamryn Hostetler, Archbold-Senior

Andi Peterson, Archbold-Junior

Maddie Mattimore, Delta-Senior

Abby Freeman, Delta-Junior

Abi Borojevich, Evergreen-Sophomore

Trista Fruchey, Fayette-Freshman

Morgan Leppelmeier, Pettisville-Junior

Sidney Taylor, Swanton-Senior

Haley Nelson, Swanton-Senior

Rylee Campbell, Wauseon-Senior

Williams County

Allye Minor, Bryan-Senior

Kennedy Lamberson, Bryan-Junior

Ally Cape, Edgerton-Sophomore

Claire Radabaugh, Edon-Sophomore

Audrey Funkhouser, Hilltop-Senior

Rebekah Carr, Montpelier-Senior

Jaelyn Lyons, Montpelier-Junior

Sidney McKarns, North Central-Junior

Haley Doehrmann, Stryker-Senior

Emma Grime, Stryker-Junior

Boys Basketball

Fulton County

Bryce Williams, Archbold-Senior

Eli Miller, Archbold-Senior

Bowen Green, Delta-Senior

Mason Loeffler, Evergreen-Sophomore

Trey Keefer, Fayette-Junior

Detric Yoder, Pettisville-Junior

Austin Rotroff, Wauseon-Senior

Brooks Gype, Wauseon-Senior

Trent Armstrong, Wauseon-Junior

Levi Seiler, Wauseon-Junior

Williams County

Zhane Cupp, Bryan-Senior

Peyton Lamberson, Bryan-Senior

Braydon Cape, Edgerton-Junior

Logan Bloir, Edon-Senior

Steven Riley, Hilltop-Senior

Kolden Uribes, Montpelier-Senior

Jack Bailey, North Central-Sophomore

Chase Glock, Stryker-Junior

Kristian Grapengeter, Stryker-Senior

Luke Holsopple, Stryker-Junior

Bowling

Boys

Fulton/Williams County

Kyle Shaffer, Bryan – Junior

Noah Bany, Bryan – Junior

Cory Hemenway, Bryan – Senior

Tycen Ogden, Bryan – Senior

Brady Blaylock, Bryan – Junior

GIRLS

Fulton/Williams County

Danica Hickey, Bryan-Senior

Emma Meade, Bryan-Sophomore

Alli Hite, Delta-Junior

Amy Lawson, Swanton-Freshman

Mackayla Kearney, Wauseon-Junior

Wrestling

Fulton/Williams County

Gavin Grime, Archbold-Senior

Cole Mattin, Delta-Junior

Micah Ritter, Edgerton-Junior

Austin Grubb, Montpelier-Senior

Trevor Schaller, Swanton-Senior

Zach Schaller, Swanton-Junior

Tommy Lytle, Swanton-Senior

Sandro Ramirez, Wauseon-Senior

Gavin Ritter, Wauseon-Junior

Hunter Yackee, Wauseon-Senior

Pick up your hard copy newspaper keepsake before Wednesday, March 28th containing the above awards (Counter Sale Locations)

© 2018, The Village Reporter and/or Associated Press (AP). All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.