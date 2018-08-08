Theodore Marquardt Jr. (1949-2018)

Theodore “Ted” Marquardt Jr., age 68, of Delta, peacefully passed away at his home early Tuesday morning, August 7, 2018. He was born in Toledo on December 12, 1949 to the late Theodore Marquardt Sr. and Edith (Goff) Marquardt.

Ted was a graduate of Whitmer High School. For over 36 years he worked as a machine operator/sweeper with G.M. Powertrain before retiring. Ted enjoyed attending dirt races, fishing and various forms of art; especially drawing.

He is survived by his wife, Charlene (Stripling) Marquardt; children, Jennifer and Bryan Marquardt, Samera Stillwill, Michelle (Michael) Parker and Brandy (Chris) Devier; brothers, Leon (Lois) Marquardt and Jim (Kathy) Marquardt; sister, Carol Blue; 11 grandchildren and many great grandchildren.

Friends will be received from 10:00 – 12:00 Noon on Thursday, August 9, 2018 at Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta; where a funeral service honoring Ted’s life will begin at 12:00 Noon. Chaplain Jolly Davis will be officiating. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing a show of sympathy are asked to consider contributions to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital, P.O Box 1000 Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38101 in his memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.

