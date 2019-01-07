Theresa Fry (1972-2019)

Theresa Ann Fry, age 46, of Wauseon, passed away, Sunday, January 6, 2019, at Anne Grady in Toledo.

Theresa was born in Wauseon on September 20, 1972, the daughter of Lloyd and Ruth Ann (Bruns) Fry. Surviving is her mother, Ruth Ann Fry of Wauseon; brother, Joseph Fry of Wauseon; three half brothers, John Fry, Mike Fry and Loyde R. Fry; and two half sisters, Mary Catherine Fry and Patricia Ann Fry. She was preceded in death by her father, Lloyd Fry.

Funeral services will be private. Burial will be in the St. Caspar Catholic Cemetery in Wauseon. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.

