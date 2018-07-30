Thomas Flathers (1962-2018)

Thomas M. Flathers, age 56, of Delta, Ohio, passed away in his sister’s home in Holland, Ohio, Sunday morning July 29, 2018. Tom was born May 7, 1962 in Toledo, Ohio to Joyce Maureen (Harrison) and Merlin Edward Flathers. Tom served in the U.S. Army.

He worked for A Cut Above the Rest Tree Service. Tom loved looking for treasures and a good bargain. He was a handyman who was always helping others with projects. Tom also loved gardening and cooking.

Tom is survived by his wife, Tiffany; children, Vanessa (Joe) Booth, Josh (Mandi) Flathers and Jessica Flathers; stepchildren, Gabrielle Hall, Rickey Hall, Andrew Williams, Erica (Chris) Healy and Jimmy (Tiffany) Prayter. He is also survived by his siblings, Elaine Flathers, Teresa Flathers, Brenda Flathers, David (Beth) Flathers and Tamara Flathers; and special friend, Terry Durham.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Merlin and Joyce Flathers; nephew, Jimmy Sustaita; maternal grandparents, Mary and George Harrison and paternal grandparents, Ethel and Charles Flathers.

Family and friends may visit Wednesday, August 1st from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Grisier~Weigel Funeral Home, 404 W. Main St. in Delta (419.822.3121). Funeral services and Military Rites will begin at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home with Rev. Todd Milner officiating. Interment will follow at a later date at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta.

Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Lutheran Church Building Fund, 200 Dodge St., Swanton, OH 43558.

© 2018, The Village Reporter and/or Associated Press (AP). All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.