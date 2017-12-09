Thomas Howard (1926 – 2017)

Thomas C. Howard, age 57, of rural Delta, passed away Wednesday, December 6, 2017, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo.

He had worked at Sauder Woodworking in Archbold for many years.

Tom was born in Wauseon on August 17, 1960, the son of Donald and Florence (McIntosh) Howard. Tom was a member of the National Rifle Association, and the Aetna Grange. He loved hunting and fishing.

Surviving is his son, Nathan (Maribel) Howard of San Antonio, Texas; two granddaughters, Kaylee and Zoe; parents, Don and Florence Howard of Wauseon; brother, Ted (Denise) Howard or Delta; nephews, Joe and Jason; sister-in-law, Peggy Howard of Lyons; nephew, Elijah Howard and niece, Korwyn Howard. He was preceded in death by his brother, Tim Howard.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to Delta Community Fire Department or Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Online condolences may ber offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.