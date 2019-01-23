Tigers Agree To Minor League Contract With Beckham

DETROIT (AP) — Infielder Gordon Beckham agreed to a minor league contract with the Detroit Tigers and was invited to major league spring training.

If Beckham is added to the 40-man roster, he would get a one-year contract paying $700,000 while in the majors and $138,000 while in the minors. Beckham played in only 33 major league games over the past two seasons with the Seattle Mariners.

Catcher Hector Sanchez also agreed to a minor league deal.

Pitcher Casey Mize, taken by the Tigers with the No. 1 pick in last year’s amateur draft, also was among 20 players invited to major league camp, the Tigers said Tuesday.

