Tigers Prospect Franklin Perez Being Shut Down For Season

DETROIT (AP) — Tigers prospect Franklin Perez is being shut down for the rest of the season with right shoulder capsular inflammation.
Detroit acquired the right-hander in last year’s trade that sent Justin Verlander to Houston . Perez also dealt with a right lat strain earlier this year.
Perez went 0-1 with a 7.94 ERA in four starts this season for Class A Lakeland, and he was 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA in three starts in the Gulf Coast League.
A spokesman for the Tigers said Perez is being shut down for precautionary reasons to work on shoulder stability.
