TinCaps Capitalize On Hot Rods Mistakes, Win 5-1

By Austin Render

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The TinCaps took advantage of mistakes from the Bowling Green Hot Rods (Tampa Bay Rays) to win their third straight game, 5-1, in front of 6,181 fans at Parkview Field on Monday night.

Fort Wayne (3-2, 35-39) scored its first run with two outs in the bottom of the second inning after a Hot Rod error allowed shortstop Gabriel Arias, who was at second base after a double, to score. On the next pitch, right fielder Jack Suwinski tripled off the wall in right field to score two more and give the TinCaps a 3-1 edge.

The game went scoreless until the bottom of the sixth, when Fort Wayne capitalized on two more Bowling Green miscues. Again, with two outs and no one on base, Suwinski reached base on a throwing error by Hot Rods reliever Jhonleider Salinas on a ball hit back to the mound. After center fielder Jeisson Rosario was hit by a pitch to put two runners on, left fielder Robbie Podorsky pounded a grounder to third. Bowling Green third baseman Jim Haley fielded it on a short hop, but threw wildly to first, scoring Suwinski and Rosario to make it 5-1 TinCaps.

All five TinCaps runs were unearned. The Hot Rods committed four errors in the game.

The lone run for Bowling Green (50-24) was in the top of the second inning. Midwest League Home Run Derby Champion Ronaldo Hernandez rocketed a 345-foot home run over the left-field fence to give the Hot Rods an early 1-0 edge.

Fort Wayne starting pitcher Nick Margevicius threw a strong seven innings. He allowed just five hits, and struck out five. Reliever Travis Radke closed out the final two frames, allowed one hit and struck out a batter. The All-Star pitchers didn’t issue a single walk or hit a batter in the win.

Designated hitter Tirso Ornelas extended his on-base streak to 26 games after he walked in the first inning. The streak is the second longest active in the Midwest League.

Next Game

Tuesday, June 26 vs. Bowling Green Hot Rods (7:05 p.m.)

TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Aaron Leasher

Hot Rods Probable Starter: RHP Tobias Myers

Watch: Comcast Network 81

Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn

