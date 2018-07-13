TinCaps Fall Behind Early, Lose At Cedar Rapids 6-2

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A night after the TinCaps beat the Kernels by four runs, Cedar Rapids returned the favor with a 6-2 win over Fort Wayne on Thursday night at Perfect Game Field.

The Kernels (Minnesota Twins), who have the most wins so far in the second half of the season in the Midwest League’s Western Division, raced out to a quick 4-0 lead, and the ‘Caps never recovered on a night with a first pitch temperature of 92°.

After an unearned run with two outs in the first inning opened the scoring, Cedar Rapids (14-7, 46-44) added three more runs in the second. Trey Cabbage led off with an opposite-field home run over the wall in left-center field. Later in the frame, Akil Baddoo ripped a two-run double the opposite way to left-center as well.

The TinCaps (12-9, 44-46) couldn’t get anything going against Bailey Ober on his 23rd birthday. The right-hander stymied Fort Wayne for 6 2/3 innings, yielding just five singles and one walk. Cedar Rapids expanded its lead to 6-0 with a couple more runs in the eighth.

Fort Wayne avoided the shutout in the ninth thanks to an RBI double from third baseman Luis Almanzar and an RBI single for first baseman Jalen Washington, who had two hits in the game and drew a walk. Center fielder Jeisson Rosario also had a two-hit performance.

Despite the loss, the TinCaps remain at the head of the Eastern Division standings among the six teams vying for two second-half playoff bids.

Next Game

July 13 @ Cedar Rapids (7:35 p.m.)

– TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Tom Cosgrove

– Kernels Probable Starter: RHP Blayne Enlow

Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn

Watch: MiLB.tv (subscription)

© 2018, The Village Reporter and/or Associated Press (AP). All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.