Tincaps Rally In The Bottom Of The 10th To Sweep Loons

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The TinCaps rallied from a 5-2 deficit to walk off in the bottom of the 10th inning, 6-5, and sweep the Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers) on Thursday night at Parkview Field. With win, the TinCaps have won four straight, 11 of their last 13, and are in first place in the Midwest League East Division with an 11-4 record in the second half.

To cap off a wild 10th inning, second baseman Justin Lopez stepped to the plate with the game tied, 5-5, no outs, and the bases loaded. Lopez drew a six-pitch walk to plate right fielder Tirso Ornelas from third and produce the TinCaps’ fifth walk-off of the year.

Fort Wayne (11-4, 43-41) went into the bottom the 10th inning trailing, 5-2, after Brock Carpenter hit a three-run home run in the top half of the frame to put the Loons in front. Left fielder Jack Suwinski started the bottom of the inning at second with center fielder Robbie Podorsky at the plate. Podorsky walked to lead off the inning and put runners at first and second.

Third baseman Esteury Ruiz followed with an infield single, and a throwing error by second baseman Devin Mann plated Suwinski from second to cut the deficit to 5-3. With two runners in scoring position and no outs, right fielder Tirso Ornelas singled to score Podorsky from third and pull within a run, 5-4.

With runners at the corners, first baseman Luis Campusano hit a ground ball to third baseman Luke Heyer who threw home. Running from third, Ruiz avoided the tag at the plate and scored to tie the game, 5-5. Catcher Juan Fernandez laid a bunt down the third-base line to reach first safely and load the bases with no outs to set up for the Lopez walk-off walk.

Lost in the mix of wild events, TinCaps starter Luis Patiño dominated in his ninth start for Fort Wayne.

The 18-year-old Colombian threw 5 2/3 no-hit innings, allowing one unearned run, walking three batters, and tying a career high with eight strikeouts. As the third youngest pitcher in the Midwest League, Patiño lowered his ERA to 2.55.

Fort Wayne (11-4, 43-41) started the scoring in the bottom of the first inning. Ruiz singled, stole second base, and advanced on a single by Ornelas to put a runner at third for Campusano who hit a ground ball to the left side of the infield to score Ruiz and give the TinCaps a 1-0 lead.

While Patiño continued to dazzle on the mound, the TinCaps struck again in the bottom of the third. Ornelas hit a fly ball deep enough to right fielder Romer Cuadrado to score Podorsky from third and extend the Fort Wayne lead to 2-0.

Great Lakes (1-14, 25-58) got its first hit in the top of the sixth. A walk and a throwing error put runners at the corners with two outs when Deacon Liput lifted a fly ball to right-center field to score Brayan Morales from third and Josh McLain from first. Liput attempted to make it a three-run inside-the-park home run to take the lead, but instead was thrown out 8-6-2, and the game went on until the 10th inning tied, 2-2.

In the win, four TinCaps recorded multi-hit performances, including a 3-for-5 night for Ruiz, who also scored two runs and stole two more bases to give him 32 this season, which is the second most in the Midwest League.

