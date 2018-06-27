TinCaps Sweep the Hot Rods, Win Fifth Straight

By Austin Render

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Third baseman Luis Almanzar’s home run lifted the TinCaps over the Bowling Green Hot Rods (Tampa Bay Rays), 3-1, for the series sweep Wednesday afternoon at Parkview Field.

Leading off the bottom of the fifth inning, Almanzar crushed a 345-foot home run to break a 1-1 tie and give the TinCaps a 2-1 lead. The homer was the first of the year for the 18-year-old.

Fort Wayne (37-39) also scored in the bottom of the fourth. Right fielder Tirso Ornelas walked to start the inning. First baseman Luis Campusano followed with a single to right field, sending Ornelas to third. Shortstop Gabriel Arias hit a sacrifice fly to left field, scoring Ornelas and tying the game, 1-1.

The TinCaps added an insurance run in the bottom of the seventh. Center fielder Jeisson Rosario walked to start the inning and left fielder Robbie Podorsky singled to put runners on first and second. After Rosario moved to third on a groundout, a wild pitch brought him home to give Fort Wayne a 3-1 advantage.

Bowling Green (50-26) scored in the first inning when Ronaldo Hernandez tripled to right field, plating Taylor Walls and giving the Hot Rods the early 1-0 edge.

Ornelas’ walk in the fourth inning extended his on-base streak to 27 games. (Michael Beltre of the Dayton Dragons holds the longest streak in the Midwest League this season, reaching base safely in 31 straight games.)

Almanzar finished 2-for-3 with a double and a walk as well.

TinCaps starting pitcher Osvaldo Hernandez worked six innings, allowing only the one run. Hernandez has the Midwest League’s lowest ERA, which is now 2.18. Austin Smith followed with two scoreless innings of relief and Evan Miller locked down his fourth save of the year.

The win completed Fort Wayne’s fourth series sweep of the season — all at Parkview Field. The ‘Caps ended their 10-game homestand at 8-2, including two sweeps and a five-game win streak. This matches the team’s longest winning streak of the season.

Next Game

Thursday, June 28, 2018 at Lake County Captains (7 p.m.)

TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP MacKenzie Gore

Captains Probable Starter: LHP Juan Hillman

Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn

© 2018, The Village Reporter and/or Associated Press (AP). All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.