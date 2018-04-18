TinCaps Win Series Opener Over Loons 7-5

By Cory Stace

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The TinCaps scored six runs in the bottom of the first inning on their way to a 7-5 homestand-opening victory against the Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers) on Tuesday night at Parkview Field.

Fort Wayne (3-9) started the scoring outburst against Great Lakes starter Melvin Jimenez. With the bases loaded and TinCaps shortstop Gabriel Arias at the plate, Jimenez threw a wild pitch, bringing center fielder Jeisson Rosario home from third and giving the TinCaps the lead, 1-0.

After the wild pitch, Arias hit a line drive to center field, sending third baseman Esteury Ruiz home and extending the advantage to 2-0.

Fort Wayne went on to score four more runs in the inning, including three runs scored off of bases loaded walks to take a 6-0 lead into the second inning.

TinCaps pitchers teamed to strike out a season-high 16 batters in the win. Starter Nick Margevicius turned in his third consecutive strong outing to begin the year. The left-hander from the Cleveland area K-ed nine in 5 1/3 innings. Lefty reliever Travis Radke followed by striking out seven in 2 2/3 innings.

Great Lakes (2-7) didn’t respond on the scoreboard until the top of the sixth. With the TinCaps leading, 7-0, Fort Wayne native Zach McKinstry stepped to the plate with two runners on base. The North Side High School product hammered a ball over the right field wall, scoring three runs and cutting the Loons’ deficit to 7-3.

The Loons continued to battle in the top of the ninth. With two outs and a 1-2 count, Nick Yarnall homered on a fly ball to right field, scoring Brayan Morales and cutting the margin closer at 7-5. Adrian Martinez ended up getting Marcus Chiu to fly out to Jack Suwinski in left field on the next at bat to end the game.

For his third time in four games, Rosario walked three times on Tuesday night, on his way to scoring two runs for Fort Wayne.

