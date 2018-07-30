Todd Tussinger, Sr. (1961-2018)

Todd W. Tussinger, Sr., age 56 of Stevens, Pennsylvania and formerly of Wauseon, passed away on Sunday, July 29, 2018, at Community Health Professionals Hospice Residence in Defiance.

Todd was born on August 11, 1961 in Wauseon to Harry “Abe” and the late Darla (Batdorf) Tussinger. After graduating from Wauseon High School, he entered the United States Navy. He worked as a laborer after discharge from the Armed Forces. In his free time, Todd enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Left to cherish his memory are his father, Harry “Abe” (Marge) Tussinger; children, Todd W. Tussinger, Jr., Timothy Tussinger, and Megan Tussinger; grandchildren, Todd W. Tussinger, III, Lena Gorsuch, and Ariah Tussinger. Also surviving are sisters, Tamara (Robert) Franz, Beth (Robert) DeLeon, Glenda (Steven) Kampton, and Jodi (Chad) Posey; and brother, Doug (Lena) Kutzli. He was preceded in death by his mother, Darla Kutzli, and grandmother, May Cole.

According to family wishes, cremation has taken place. Memorial services are planned for a later date and will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorial contributions in Todd’s memory be directed to Community Health Professionals Hospice, 6817 State Route 66, Defiance, Ohio 43512.

Those wishing an online condolence to the family may do so at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon is entrusted with arrangements.

