Toledo Beats Penn 77-45 For 10th Straight Win

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Jaelen Sanford scored 15 points, Nate Navigato added 14, and Toledo won its 10th straight with a 77-45 victory over Pennsylvania on Saturday, ending the Quakers’ six-game win streak.

Willie Jackson grabbed 16 rebounds and scored eight points, and Luke Knapke had 10 boards and nine points for the Rockets (12-1), who held Pennsylvania to 31-percent shooting.

Navigato’s layup amid an 8-0 run broke open back-and-forth play and Toledo led 30-25 on Marreon Jackson’s jumper with 2:44 left in the first half and 34-27 at halftime. Navigato hit back-to-back 3-pointers amid a 12-4 run for a 48-34 Toledo lead with 14:42 to go and the Rockets won going away.

AJ Brodeur had four steals, blocked three shots, grabbed seven rebounds and scored 19 points for his 1,000th career point for Penn (10-3), becoming the 41st player in program history to hit the milestone. Bryce Washington added nine boards.

