Toledo Blade Cutting Print Editions 2 Days A Week

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — The Blade newspaper in Toledo says it will stop publishing its print edition two days a week.

The newspaper announced Tuesday that it will be distributed only by e-delivery two days each week starting in the week of Feb. 24.

Blade executives did not specify which days will be cut.

The owners of the newspaper, Toledo-based Block Communications Inc., say The Blade is focusing on growing its digital news operations.

Chairman Allan Block says the newspaper will maintain its news department and remain flexible on implementing the digital future

The newspaper’s digital products will continue to be available seven days a week.

