Toledo Man Accused Of Raising Money For Al-Qaida Pleads Guilty

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — The second of two brothers accused of sending money to an al-Qaida leader has pleaded guilty in Ohio to supporting terrorism.

Ibrahim Zubair Mohammad is one of four men charged three years ago with raising money through fraudulent credit card charges beginning in 2005.

Mohammad pleaded guilty Wednesday in a federal court in Toledo. He’s an Indian citizen who studied at the University of Illinois and has lived in Toledo since 2006.

His attorney declined to comment.

Mohammad’s brother, Yahya Farooq Mohammad, was sentenced in November to 27 years in prison after pleading guilty to supporting terrorism and trying to arrange the killing of a federal judge overseeing his case.

