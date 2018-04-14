Toledo Mudhens Climb To The Top Of Standings

Posted By: Forrest Church April 14, 2018

International League

By The Associated Press
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Yankees) 5 2 .714
Syracuse (Nationals) 5 3 .625 ½
Buffalo (Blue Jays) 3 2 .600 1
Lehigh Valley (Phillies) 3 3 .500
Pawtucket (Red Sox) 2 4 .333
Rochester (Twins) 1 3 .250
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Norfolk (Orioles) 4 3 .571
Durham (Rays) 3 4 .429 1
Charlotte (White Sox) 3 4 .429 1
Gwinnett (Braves) 2 4 .333
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Toledo (Tigers) 5 2 .714
Indianapolis (Pirates) 4 4 .500
Columbus (Indians) 3 4 .429 2
Louisville (Reds) 3 4 .429 2

___

Friday’s Games

Norfolk 4, Syracuse 3

Buffalo 11, Indianapolis 1

Durham at Columbus, 6:35 p.m.

Pawtucket at Toledo, 6:35 p.m.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.

Louisville at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Indianapolis at Buffalo, 1:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Syracuse, 1:05 p.m.

Pawtucket at Toledo, 5:05 p.m.

Rochester at Gwinnett, 6:05 p.m.

Durham at Columbus, 6:35 p.m.

Louisville at Lehigh Valley, 6:35 p.m.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Indianapolis at Buffalo, 1:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Syracuse, 1:05 p.m.

Rochester at Gwinnett, 1:05 p.m.

Louisville at Lehigh Valley, 1:35 p.m.

Durham at Columbus, 2:05 p.m.

Pawtucket at Toledo, 2:05 p.m.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Charlotte, 2:05 p.m.

