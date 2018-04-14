Toledo Mudhens Climb To The Top Of Standings

International League
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Yankees)
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Syracuse (Nationals)
|5
|3
|.625
|½
|Buffalo (Blue Jays)
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|Lehigh Valley (Phillies)
|3
|3
|.500
|1½
|Pawtucket (Red Sox)
|2
|4
|.333
|2½
|Rochester (Twins)
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Norfolk (Orioles)
|4
|3
|.571
|—
|Durham (Rays)
|3
|4
|.429
|1
|Charlotte (White Sox)
|3
|4
|.429
|1
|Gwinnett (Braves)
|2
|4
|.333
|1½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Toledo (Tigers)
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Indianapolis (Pirates)
|4
|4
|.500
|1½
|Columbus (Indians)
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|Louisville (Reds)
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|Friday’s Games
Norfolk 4, Syracuse 3
Buffalo 11, Indianapolis 1
Durham at Columbus, 6:35 p.m.
Pawtucket at Toledo, 6:35 p.m.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.
Louisville at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Rochester at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Indianapolis at Buffalo, 1:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Syracuse, 1:05 p.m.
Pawtucket at Toledo, 5:05 p.m.
Rochester at Gwinnett, 6:05 p.m.
Durham at Columbus, 6:35 p.m.
Louisville at Lehigh Valley, 6:35 p.m.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Indianapolis at Buffalo, 1:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Syracuse, 1:05 p.m.
Rochester at Gwinnett, 1:05 p.m.
Louisville at Lehigh Valley, 1:35 p.m.
Durham at Columbus, 2:05 p.m.
Pawtucket at Toledo, 2:05 p.m.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Charlotte, 2:05 p.m.
