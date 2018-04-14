Toledo Mudhens Climb To The Top Of Standings

International League

By The Associated Press

At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Yankees) 5 2 .714 — Syracuse (Nationals) 5 3 .625 ½ Buffalo (Blue Jays) 3 2 .600 1 Lehigh Valley (Phillies) 3 3 .500 1½ Pawtucket (Red Sox) 2 4 .333 2½ Rochester (Twins) 1 3 .250 2½ South Division W L Pct. GB Norfolk (Orioles) 4 3 .571 — Durham (Rays) 3 4 .429 1 Charlotte (White Sox) 3 4 .429 1 Gwinnett (Braves) 2 4 .333 1½ West Division W L Pct. GB Toledo (Tigers) 5 2 .714 — Indianapolis (Pirates) 4 4 .500 1½ Columbus (Indians) 3 4 .429 2 Louisville (Reds) 3 4 .429 2 ___ Friday’s Games Norfolk 4, Syracuse 3 Buffalo 11, Indianapolis 1 Durham at Columbus, 6:35 p.m. Pawtucket at Toledo, 6:35 p.m. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m. Louisville at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Rochester at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. Saturday’s Games Indianapolis at Buffalo, 1:05 p.m. Norfolk at Syracuse, 1:05 p.m. Pawtucket at Toledo, 5:05 p.m. Rochester at Gwinnett, 6:05 p.m. Durham at Columbus, 6:35 p.m. Louisville at Lehigh Valley, 6:35 p.m. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m. Sunday’s Games Indianapolis at Buffalo, 1:05 p.m. Norfolk at Syracuse, 1:05 p.m. Rochester at Gwinnett, 1:05 p.m. Louisville at Lehigh Valley, 1:35 p.m. Durham at Columbus, 2:05 p.m. Pawtucket at Toledo, 2:05 p.m. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Charlotte, 2:05 p.m.

