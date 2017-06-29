Toni McCourt (1956 – 2017)

Toni McCourt, 61, of Nettle Lake passed away on Monday, June 26, 2017 after a hard-fought illness.

She was born on April 28, 1956 in Montpelier. Toni graduated from Edon High School in 1974. On January 24, 1987, she married Kevin R. McCourt in Montpelier and he survives. She resided most of her life at Nettle Lake, however traveled frequently and also lived in Augusta, Georgia, Amelia Island, Florida and Huntington Beach, California.

Toni loved music, flowers, gardening, ocean beaches, traveling and entertainment. But above all she loved her family. She was the owner / operator of the Navajo Connection in the Tri-State Area for a number of years. Toni was on the steering committee for Nettle Lake, which organized many fund-raising festivals and events. She was also very proud in having her realtor’s license in Indiana.

She is survived by her husband Kevin R. McCourt; daughter Sarah (Carter) Thomas of Huntington Beach, California; sons Joshua McCourt of Eugene, Oregon, Jesse McCourt of Huntington Beach, California and Jacob (Ashley) McCourt of Cleremont, Florida; sisters Vicki (Jon) Hake of Edon and Pam (Mike) Rader of Traverse City, Michigan.

Toni was preceded in death by her parents Len D. Lantz and Arleta (Kolbe) Bryce, and step father Jack Bryce.

Visitation for Toni will be on Friday, June 30th from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at the Thompson-Geesey Funeral Home on Empire Street in Montpelier. Services will be on Saturday at 11am at the funeral home with Pastor Paul Gruetter to officiate. Memorial contributions may be made to Williams County Habitat for Humanity. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.