Traffic Stop In Defiance County Yields $11,000 In Drugs

On August 9th, at approximately 12:20am, an Ohio Highway State Patrol Trooper stopped a motor vehicle on St. Rt. 15 near U. S. 24. During the traffic stop, indicators were detected and Defiance County Sherriff’s K-9 unit conducted a narcotic search.

Upon a K-9 alert the vehicle was searched with approximately 93 grams of alleged Methamphetamine and approximately 3 grams of alleged Heroin being located. The said drugs have a street value of approximately $11,000.

Arrested were Travis James Rath, 31, of 448 E. Wilson St., Bryan, Ohio and Jessica McDaniel, 35, of 305 S. Elm St., Pioneer, Ohio. Both were charged with Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the second degree. The defendants appeared in the Defiance Municipal Court on August 10th and are being held at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.

The investigation found that three minor children were left in a motel room in Wauseon, Ohio. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and Fulton County Job and Family Services placed the children in protective custody.

The investigation by the Multi Area Narcotics Task Force is continuing with case files being presented to the Defiance County Prosecutor’s Office and the Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office.

