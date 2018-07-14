Troopers Investigate Injury Crash On State Route 65 In Henry County

Troopers from the Bowling Green Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a two-vehicle injury crash involving a Henry County Deputy. The crash occurred on State Route 65 just south of County Road M in Richfield Township, Henry County.

On July 13, 2018 at 6:13 p.m. Henry County Deputy Nocholas Rasey, age 33 of Napoleon was driving his marked cruiser southbound on State Route 65 when he observed a northbound vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on State Route 65. Deputy Rasey activated his emergency lights as traffic behind him slowed down.

A southbound 2001 Chevrolet Monte Carlo driven by Shawn Curtzwiler, age 20 of Holgate went left of center and attempted to pass southbound traffic as Deputy Rasey was turning around in the roadway to initiate a traffic stop. Mr. Curtzwiler struck Deputy Rasey’s cruiser.

Mr. Curtzwiler went off the east side of the roadway prior to final rest. Mr. Curtzwiler was flown to Saint Vincent’s Hospital in Toledo with non-life threatening injuries. Deputy Rasey did not sustain any injuries from the incident. The crash remains under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time. The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Henry County Sheriffs Office, McClure Fire & EMS and K & K Towing.

