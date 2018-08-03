Turner, Lugo Carry Toledo To 9-1 Win Over Indianapolis

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Dawel Lugo had three hits and scored two runs, and Jacob Turner threw seven scoreless innings as the Toledo Mud Hens defeated the Indianapolis Indians 9-1 on Thursday.

Turner (2-4) allowed five hits while striking out five and walking one to pick up the win.

Toledo had a pair of big innings in the blowout victory, scoring four runs in the second inning and five in the seventh.

In the second, Pete Kozma hit a two-run double, while Grayson Greiner hit a three-run home run in the seventh.

Mitch Keller (0-2) went six innings, allowing four runs and six hits in the International League game. He also struck out six and walked three.

This story was generated by Automated Insights ( http://www.automatedinsights.com ) using data from and in cooperation with MLB Advanced Media and Minor League Baseball, http://www.milb.com

