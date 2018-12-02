Turnpike Rape Case Dismissed After Communications Breakdown

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — The case involving an alleged rape along the Ohio Turnpike has been dismissed because of a missed legal deadline.

The Akron Beacon Journal reported Saturday that the dismissal stemmed from a communication breakdown between the Ohio State Highway Patrol and Summit County prosecutors. A lawyer for the prosecutor’s office called it almost “the perfect storm of how it could go wrong.”

A woman claimed she was raped at gunpoint Aug. 10 by a truck driver on the Turnpike near Hudson. She escaped in Mahoning County and alerted troopers, who arrested Anthony Ingram. The case was dismissed Nov. 14 after Ingram’s 90-day speedy-trial deadline passed without rape and kidnapping allegations being presented to a grand jury.

The case prompted procedural changes. Authorities are exploring federal charges against Ingram, who is free.

