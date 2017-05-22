Twelve Indicted By Williams County Grand Jury

A Williams County Grand Jury convened on May 16 to issue indictments against twelve individuals facing sixteen charges. Those indicted include:

Altaffer, Nicole L. (Bryan, Ohio). Indicted for domestic violence (F3).

Buchholz, Brandon T. (Holgate, Ohio). Indicted for assault (M1).

Counts, Micheal G. (Fort Wayne, Indiana). Nonsupport or contributing to nonsupport of dependents (F4).

Day, Alexander J. (West Unity, Ohio). Indicted for failure to notify change of address (F4).

Deeds, Angela M. (Defiance, Ohio). Indicted on one count of theft (F5) and one count of tampering with records (F5).

Miller, Michael S. (Traverse City, Michigan). Indicted for illegal processing of drug documents (F5).

Pontious, James K. (Pioneer, Ohio). Indicted for aggravated possession of drugs (F5).

Pontious, Rosann R. (Pioneer, Ohio). Indicted on one count of possession of cocaine (F5) and one count of aggravated possession of drugs (F5).

Resendez, Pilar P. (Bryan, Ohio). Indicted for failure to notify change of address (F3).

Rubel, James A. Jr. (Toledo, Ohio). Indicted on one count of illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility (F3) and one count of possession of cocaine (F5).

Watson, Victor L. Jr. (Sylvania, Ohio). Indicted for possession of cocaine (F5).

Xedos, Pearl E. (Toledo, Ohio). Indicted on one count of illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility (F3) and one count of possession of cocaine (F4).

it should be noted that an indictment is only an accusation and that all defendants listed are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

