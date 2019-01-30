Two Delta Residents Sentenced For Growing Marijuana

Two individuals were sentenced on January 29, 2019, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

April Johnson, 40, of 4950 Co. Rd. 5, Delta, pleaded guilty to Illegal Cultivation of Marijuana. On August 6, 2019, she did knowingly cultivate Marijuana, and the amount of the Marijuana involved equals or exceeds 1,000 grams but is less than 5,000 grams.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Ms. Johnson to 2 years of community control and ordered her to pay prosecution costs. Failure to comply could result in Ms. Johnson spending 12 months in prison.

Andrew Seiler, 35, of 4950 Co. Rd. 5, Delta, pleaded guilty to Illegal Cultivation of Marijuana. On August 6, 2019, he did knowingly cultivate Marijuana, and the amount of the Marijuana Involved equals or exceeds 1,000 grams but is less than 5,000 grams.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Seiler to 2 years of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs. Failure to comply could result in Mr. Seiler spending 12 months in prison.

© 2019, The Village Reporter and/or The Associated Press. All rights reserved.