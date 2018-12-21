Two Fulton County Residents Sentenced For Heroin Possession

An Archbold man was sentenced on December 21, 2018, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

Brandon Rivera, 28, of 22931 Burlington Gardens St., pled guilty to Possession of Heroin. On January 31, 2018, he possessed Heroin.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Rivera to 3 years of community control and ordered him to pay court costs, stay out of bars/taverns, not possess or consume alcohol, abide by an 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. curfew, be assessed by Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio for dual diagnosis, and successfully complete any recommended treatment, successfully complete the Drug Court Program, be taken into custody and housed at CCNO until a bed is available at The Renewal Center, and successfully complete the program, and any recommended aftercare.

Failure to comply could result In Rivera spending 6 months in prison.

A Wauseon, Ohio man was sentenced on December 19, 2018, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court.

Jacob Olson, age 27, previously pled guilty to Possession of Heroin in case no. 18CR95. He also pled guilty to two counts of Trafficking in Heroin and one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs in case no. 18CR136. According to Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman, in case no. 18CR95, on or about November 29, 2017, Mr. Olson possessed heroin; and in case no. 18CR136, on or about November 6, 2017, November 10, 2017, and November 29, 2017, Mr. Olson sold or offered to sell heroin and methamphetamine, respectively.

Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Mr. Olson to serve a total of 45 months in prison for both cases.

The Court ordered that Mr. Olson pay any fees, court-appointed counsel fees, and all prosecution costs.

© 2018, Forrest Church. All rights reserved.