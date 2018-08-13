Two Fulton County Residents Sentenced In Common Pleas Court

A Wauseon, Ohio man was sentenced on August 10, 2018 in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court.

Robert Ringler, II, age 48, was found guilty of Possession of Heroin. According to Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman, on or about February 24, 2018, Mr. Ringler possessed heroin.

Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Mr. Ringler to one year of community control. He ordered Mr. Ringler to pay prosecution costs and court-appointed attorney fees; be assessed by a drug/alcohol treatment facility within 30 days and successfully complete any recommended treatment and aftercare; not consume or possess alcohol or illegal drugs in his home or vehicle; and not enter bars and/or taverns.

Failure to abide by these conditions could result in Mr. Ringler serving 8 months in prison.

An Archbold, Ohio woman was sentenced on August 10, 2018 in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court.

Amanda Cardwell, age 31, previously pled guilty to Permitting Drug Abuse. According to Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman, on or about May 5, 2017, Ms. Cardwell permitted her vehicle to be used for the commission of a felony drug abuse offense.

Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Ms. Cardwell to one year of community control. He ordered Ms. Cardwell to serve seven days in CCNO with work release to be served by October 15, 2018; pay prosecution costs and court-appointed attorney fees; pay a fine of $250; participate in dual diagnosis assessment by Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio and successfully complete any recommended aftercare and take all medications as prescribed; not consume or possess alcoholic beverages in her home or vehicle; not enter bars and/or taverns; comply with an 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.rm curfew; and seek and maintain full-time gainful employment or attend school.

