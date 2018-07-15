Two Hits for Arias & Suwinski While Podorsky Extends Streak

PEORIA, Ill. – Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose, sometimes it rains. For the second night in a row, two of those three true outcomes occurred for the TinCaps. On Friday night, it happened in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and on Saturday it took place at Dozer Park, where Fort Wayne was shut out by the Peoria Chiefs (St. Louis Cardinals), 4-0.

Saturday’s game was delayed 2 hours and 12 minutes by rain. Once it cleared and cooled the 90-degree heat down to 70 degrees, a double rainbow appeared beyond the right-field fence. But for the TinCaps that didn’t mean anything of good fortune.

The third inning proved to be the difference in this one. Fort Wayne (12-11, 44-48) loaded the bases but failed to score in the top of the third. In the bottom half, Peoria (12-9, 51-40) plated four. Elehuris Montero delivered a sacrifice fly and on the very next pitch, Yariel Gonzalez, lined a three-run homer to left field.

The TinCaps, who have dropped three in a row and seven of their last eight (on the heels of winning 11 of 13), went 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position and left 11 on base. The ‘Caps were 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position the night before in a 4-2 setback.

Fort Wayne’s one hit with runners in scoring position came in the ninth from Robbie Podorsky, who extended his hitting streak to 10 games. The team’s other four hits were split between shortstop Gabriel Arias and left fielder Jack Suwinski, whose two-out double in the seventh was their only extra-base hit.

After left-hander Aaron Leasher went the first five innings, righty Austin Smith had three perfect innings out of the TinCaps’ bullpen.

Johan Oviedo, a top 20, 20-year-old Cardinals prospect, worked six innings for the Chiefs. Robbie Gordon (1 2/3 innings) held the lead, while Rob Dobzanski (1 1/3 innings) saved it.

This was the fourth time the ‘Caps have been shut out this year. (They have thrown five shutouts.)

