Two Individuals Sentenced In Fulton County Common Pleas Court

Two individuals were sentenced on November 13, 2018, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

Richard Goble, 31, of Archbold, Ohio, previously pleaded guilty to Theft. Between October 13, 2017 and October 15, 2017, he stole a credit card. Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Goble to 10 months in prison,

Kyra Alexander, 25, of Hazel Crest, Illinois, previously pleaded guilty to two counts of Forgery. On March 1, 2013, she possessed forged credit cards. Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Ms. Alexander to 2 years of community control and ordered her to pay a $500 fine, stay out of bars/taverns and not possess or consume alcohol.

Failure to comply could result in Ms. Alexander spending 10 months in prison for each count, and said sentences to be served consecutively with one another, for a total prison term of 20 months.

© 2018, The Village Reporter and/or Associated Press (AP). All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.