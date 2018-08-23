Two Individuals Sentenced In Fulton County Common Pleas Court

Two individuals were sentenced on August 21, 2018, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

Olivia Ladd, 18, of 12293 Co. Rd, K, Wauseon, previously pleaded guilty to Trespass in a Habitation When a Person is Present or Likely to be Present, On May 3, 2018, she did by force, stealth or deception, trespass in a permanent or temporary habitation, when any person other than Ms. Ladd was present.



Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Ms. Ladd to 2 years of community control and ordered her to pay prosecution costs, have no contact with the victims, abide by an 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. curfew, successfully complete the court’s Cognitive Behavior Therapy program, and successfully complete dual diagnosis assessment at Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio, and any recommended aftercare.



Failure to comply could result in Ms. Ladd spending 17 months in prison.



Caylob Alcock, 19, of 336 North St., Morenci, Michigan, previously pleaded guilty to Attempted Forgery, and Failure to Comply With Order or Signal of a Police Officer. On March 31, 2018, after he attempted to use counterfeit money, he tried to flee from police in his motor vehicle.



Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Alcock to 2 years of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs, pay a $250 fine, have no contact with the victims, pay restitution of $100 to the victims, stay out of bars/taverns, not possess or consume alcohol, abide by an 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.rm curfew, successfully complete the court’s Cognitive Behavior Therapy program, complete 100 hours of community service, serve 14 days in CCNO, with credit for 3 days already served, and suspended his driver’s license for 3 years.



Failure to comply could result in Mr, Alcock spending 180 days in CCNO for Attempted Forgery, and 14 months in prison for Failure to Comply, to be served concurrently with one another, for a total prison term of 14 months.

