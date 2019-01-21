Two Individuals Sentenced In Williams County Court Of Common Pleas

The following individuals recently heard sentences at the Williams County Court of Common Pleas:

Tyrone Arnold Jr. of Defiance was sentenced after being found guilty and convicted of two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and one count of possession of cocaine, all fifth-degree felonies. Arnold was sentenced to a six-month term of incarceration through ODRC and a discretionary period of three years post release control on each count. The sentences are to run concurrently with credit for time served.

Arnold was additionally found guilty and convicted of failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony, as required by the court in connection to preceding charges. Arnold was sentenced to a fifteen-month term of incarceration through ODRC with a discretionary period of three years post release control in connection with that charge. The sentences in both cases will run concurrently. Arnold was additionally ordered to pay all costs of prosecution, any court appointed counsel costs, and any supervision fees permitted for both cases.

Codie R. Haskell of Alvordton was sentenced after being found guilty and convicted of attempted illegal cultivation of marijuana, a third-degree felony. Haskell was sentenced to four years of community control with a 180-day term of incarceration to be served at CCNO. All days of incarceration were suspended pending compliance with the terms of probation. Haskell was additionally fined $1000 and ordered to pay all costs of prosecution, any court appointed counsel costs, and any supervision fees permitted.

© 2019, Forrest Church. All rights reserved.