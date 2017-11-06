Tyler Wildrick (1994 – 2017)

Tyler G. Wildrick, 23, of Montpelier passed away Thursday evening at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Bryan.

Sean G. Wildrick and Kathy S. (Reynolds) Wildrick’s beloved son was born to them on May 14th, 1994.

He graduated from North Central High School in 2012. Tyler loved many outdoor activities including hunting and fishing. He also occupied his time with bowling and playing darts. Most importantly, he found pleasure in surrounding himself with family and friends whilst making them laugh.

He is survived by his parents Sean and Kathy Wildrick; sister Macayla S. Wildrick and nephew expected in February; brother Jacob D. Wildrick; maternal grandparents Deena (Randy) Boylan of Pioneer; an uncle Kevin (Stacy) Barber; an aunt Kelly (Charles) Fitch. Tyler was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother Danice McMullan; and an uncle Monte Terrell.

Visitation for Tyler will be Wednesday, November 8th from 4-7pm at the Thompson Funeral Home in Pioneer. He will be laid to rest in a private service at Shiffler Cemetery in rural Bryan. Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help defray expenses. Condolences can be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.