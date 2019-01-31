Urgent Appeal Seeks To Curb Energy Use In Michigan Amid Cold

Fire comes out of the top of two silo-looking structures at the compressor station at Consumers Energy in Armada Township, Mich. Consumers Energy has called on customers to voluntarily reduce their natural gas usage following a fire at a suburban Detroit gas compressor station amid bitterly cold weather. The Jackson-based utility says no one was injured in the fire Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, at its Ray Natural Gas Compressor Station in Macomb County. The cause of the fire was under investigation. (Todd McInturf/Detroit News via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan residents’ efforts to conserve energy during the frigid weather appear to be helping maintain service following a fire at a utility’s suburban Detroit facility that has limited supply, officials said Thursday.

Consumers Energy CEO Patti Poppe made an appeal Wednesday night for customers to reduce their natural gas usage. The utility said Thursday that officials were “cautiously optimistic” that their requests to curb natural gas use “are having a positive effect.”

An emergency alert was sent late Wednesday to cellphones asking people to lower thermostats to 65 degrees (18 degrees Celsius) or below through Friday. And Consumers Energy asked its largest business customers, such as automakers, to reduce natural gas usage.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer also appeared in a video online Wednesday night and said the request to lower thermostats was for those in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. Temperatures in Michigan were at their lowest levels of the week, with readings around negative 12 degrees (negative 24 degrees Celsius) in the Detroit area and at bitterly cold levels statewide.

“You can play a role in helping people across the state survive these extreme temperatures,” she said. “Please do. We’re calling on every Michigander to do your part and help us weather this storm together.”

Jackson-based Consumers Energy said no one was injured in the fire Wednesday at its Ray Natural Gas Compressor Station in Macomb County. The cause of the fire was under investigation. The company said all gas flow from the station was shut off, and that it activated natural gas peaking storage fields to help meet demand for gas to heat homes and businesses.

The Michigan Public Service Commission said all state-owned facilities in the Lower Peninsula lowered their thermostats to reduce the burden on the natural gas supply.

DTE Energy, meanwhile, also asked Michigan customers to help “safeguard the reliability of the regional energy grid” amid the cold by voluntarily reducing electricity use. Suggested steps include lowering the thermostat by several degrees and minimizing the use of appliances such as washers, dryers and ovens.

“While DTE’s plants are running well, our system is connected to energy grids in other states and Canada that are experiencing issues due to the extreme weather,” Christy Wicke, executive director, Generation Optimization, said in a statement.

