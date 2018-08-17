Vargas Has 5 RBI, Leads Rochester To 15-2 Win Over Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Kennys Vargas drove in five runs, while Jon Kemmer and LaMonte Wade drove in four and three, respectively, as the Rochester Red Wings beat the Toledo Mud Hens 15-2 on Thursday.

Vargas homered and singled twice, driving in five runs and scoring a pair. Kemmer was a triple short of the cycle, driving in four runs and scoring three.

Up 1-0 in the second, Rochester added to its lead when it put up three runs, including a double by Willians Astudillo that scored Nick Gordon.

Rochester later scored in three additional innings, including an eight-run sixth, when Wade and Kemmer hit three-run home runs to help put the game out of reach.

Fernando Romero (5-4) got the win in relief while Toledo starter Tyler Alexander (3-6) took the loss in the International League game.

With the win, Rochester improved to 3-1 against Toledo this season.

