Vargas’ Homer Leads Rochester To 6-4 Win Over Toledo

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Kennys Vargas hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning, leading the Rochester Red Wings to a 6-4 win over the Toledo Mud Hens on Wednesday.

The home run by Vargas scored Nick Gordon to give the Red Wings a 5-4 lead.

The Red Wings tacked on another run in the eighth when Gordon hit an RBI single, bringing home Taylor Motter.

Tyler Duffey (4-4) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Hunter Cervenka (2-2) took the loss in the International League game. Alan Busenitz retired the side in order for his sixth save of the season.

Mikie Mahtook doubled and singled for the Mud Hens.

