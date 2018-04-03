Varsity Baseball/Softball Final Scores For April 2nd

Softball
Pettisville 6 Cardinal Stritch 1
Otsego 4 Evergreen 2
Lake 7 Delta 0
Napoleon 12 Bryan 5
Wauseon 10 Edon 0 (6 innings)
Fairview 18 Montpelier 2 (5 innings)
St. Ursula 12 Archbold 1 (5 innings)
Edgerton 5 Eastside (IN) 0
Hilltop 15 Liberty Center 7
Baseball
Archbold 10 Hilltop 0 (5 innings)
Northview 2 Delta 1
Stryker 3 Tinora 2
Swanton 9 Toledo Waite 2
North Central 10 Pettisville 2
Bryan 11 Napoleon 0
Wauseon 12 Cardinal Stritch 4
Toledo Rogers 4 Fayette 3 (8 innings)
Edon 2 Edgerton 1
© 2018, The Village Reporter and/or Associated Press (AP). All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
